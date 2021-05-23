Ivanhoe Mines (OTCMKTS:IVPAF) Price Target Increased to C$12.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Ivanhoe Mines (OTCMKTS:IVPAF) had its price target lifted by Raymond James from C$10.00 to C$12.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, TD Securities upped their target price on Ivanhoe Mines from $9.00 to $9.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th.

Get Ivanhoe Mines alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:IVPAF opened at $7.13 on Wednesday. Ivanhoe Mines has a twelve month low of $1.99 and a twelve month high of $8.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.86 and its 200-day moving average is $5.63.

Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and recovery of minerals and precious metals located primarily in Africa. It explores for platinum, palladium, nickel, copper, gold, rhodium, zinc, silver, germanium, and lead deposits. The company's projects include the Platreef project located in the Northern Limb of South Africa's Bushveld Complex; the Kipushi project located in Haut-Katanga Province, Democratic Republic of Congo; and the Kamoa-Kakula project located within the Central African Copperbelt.

See Also: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Ivanhoe Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ivanhoe Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.