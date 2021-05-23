J Sainsbury (LON:SBRY) PT Raised to GBX 285 at Barclays

J Sainsbury (LON:SBRY) had its price target boosted by Barclays from GBX 275 ($3.59) to GBX 285 ($3.72) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Digital Look reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the grocer’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on SBRY. Shore Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of J Sainsbury in a report on Friday, May 7th. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on shares of J Sainsbury from GBX 214 ($2.80) to GBX 225 ($2.94) and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. J Sainsbury currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 257.50 ($3.36).

SBRY opened at GBX 264.60 ($3.46) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.65, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.46. J Sainsbury has a 12 month low of GBX 178.55 ($2.33) and a 12 month high of GBX 266.94 ($3.49). The stock has a market capitalization of £5.91 billion and a P/E ratio of -20.35. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 247.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 233.30.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be given a dividend of GBX 7.40 ($0.10) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a yield of 3.06%. J Sainsbury’s payout ratio is -0.25%.

In other news, insider Simon Roberts sold 131,687 shares of J Sainsbury stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 247 ($3.23), for a total transaction of £325,266.89 ($424,963.27).

J Sainsbury plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food, general merchandise and clothing retailing, and financial services activities in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Retail Â- Food, Retail Â- General Merchandise and Clothing, and Financial Services. The company operates various store formats, including convenience stores and supermarkets.

