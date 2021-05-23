Jack in the Box Inc. (JACK) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 25th

Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 12th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th will be given a dividend of 0.44 per share by the restaurant operator on Friday, June 11th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 25th. This is a boost from Jack in the Box’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40.

Jack in the Box has decreased its dividend payment by 25.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Jack in the Box has a payout ratio of 26.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Jack in the Box to earn $6.87 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.76 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 25.6%.

NASDAQ JACK opened at $115.04 on Friday. Jack in the Box has a 1 year low of $64.83 and a 1 year high of $124.53. The company has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of 16.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a fifty day moving average of $117.22 and a 200 day moving average of $101.90.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The restaurant operator reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.23. Jack in the Box had a negative return on equity of 19.33% and a net margin of 14.38%. The business had revenue of $257.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $248.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Jack in the Box will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on JACK shares. Barclays boosted their price target on Jack in the Box from $113.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on shares of Jack in the Box from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Jack in the Box from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Jack in the Box from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Jack in the Box from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Jack in the Box has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.19.

In related news, Director Michael W. Murphy sold 1,319 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.74, for a total transaction of $152,661.06. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 66,808 shares in the company, valued at $7,732,357.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. As of September 27, 2020, it operated and franchised 2,241 Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants primarily in the western and southern United States, including one in Guam. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

