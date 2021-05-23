Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC Acquires New Holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 17,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,540,000. Dollar General accounts for about 1.5% of Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DG. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in Dollar General in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,232,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Dollar General by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its position in shares of Dollar General by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 3,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $689,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. TIAA FSB raised its position in shares of Dollar General by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 80,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,920,000 after purchasing an additional 12,930 shares during the period. Finally, Nwam LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the 4th quarter valued at $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Dollar General alerts:

Several analysts have recently commented on DG shares. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Dollar General from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $207.00 price objective (up from $206.00) on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Monday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $224.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dollar General from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $174.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Dollar General presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $230.09.

Shares of NYSE:DG traded up $0.92 on Friday, reaching $205.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,381,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,654,801. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $211.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $206.12. The company has a market cap of $49.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.33, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 1.21. Dollar General Co. has a 52-week low of $173.50 and a 52-week high of $225.25.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.72 by ($0.10). Dollar General had a net margin of 7.87% and a return on equity of 37.64%. The company had revenue of $8.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.10 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Dollar General Co. will post 9.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th were given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 5th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. This is an increase from Dollar General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Dollar General’s payout ratio is presently 15.82%.

Dollar General announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, March 18th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase up to 4.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Dollar General news, CFO John W. Garratt sold 26,127 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.35, for a total transaction of $5,208,417.45. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 37,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,393,492.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Featured Article: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.