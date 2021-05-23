Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC Boosts Stake in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) by 202.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 117,151 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 78,365 shares during the quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $900,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ET. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Energy Transfer by 29.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 34,769,242 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $214,874,000 after purchasing an additional 7,869,487 shares during the period. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC raised its position in Energy Transfer by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 26,072,781 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $200,239,000 after purchasing an additional 2,420,309 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in Energy Transfer by 103.7% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,073,867 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $18,996,000 after purchasing an additional 1,564,920 shares during the period. General American Investors Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Energy Transfer in the 1st quarter worth $9,419,000. Finally, FMR LLC bought a new stake in Energy Transfer in the 1st quarter worth $16,012,000. Institutional investors own 36.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Energy Transfer alerts:

NYSE:ET traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.19. 26,650,757 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,735,684. Energy Transfer LP has a one year low of $4.98 and a one year high of $10.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.30. The company has a market cap of $27.55 billion, a PE ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 2.52.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.95. Energy Transfer had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 14.78%. The business had revenue of $17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.32) earnings per share. Energy Transfer’s quarterly revenue was up 46.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 11th were paid a dividend of $0.153 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 10th. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.01%. This is a positive change from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Energy Transfer’s payout ratio is presently -338.89%.

ET has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Piper Sandler raised shares of Energy Transfer from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $9.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Energy Transfer from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on shares of Energy Transfer in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Energy Transfer presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.13.

In other news, Director Ray W. Washburne bought 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.53 per share, with a total value of $1,906,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 123,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,181,052.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Bradford D. Whitehurst bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.14 per share, with a total value of $50,700.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

About Energy Transfer

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 9,400 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and 12,340 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies.

Read More: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET).

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Transfer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Transfer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.