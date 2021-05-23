Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC Buys 675 Shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH) by 13.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,739 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the period. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF were worth $1,398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000.

NASDAQ SMH traded down $1.21 on Friday, reaching $238.17. 5,445,481 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,516,178. VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF has a one year low of $135.65 and a one year high of $258.59. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $245.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $232.60.

