Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC Cuts Holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 2.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,397 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 224 shares during the period. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $445,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in ConocoPhillips by 142.9% in the 1st quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 629 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE:COP traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $55.65. The company had a trading volume of 6,032,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,867,091. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. ConocoPhillips has a 1 year low of $27.53 and a 1 year high of $61.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -370.98, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.76.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The energy producer reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.12. ConocoPhillips had a negative return on equity of 1.85% and a net margin of 0.08%. The company had revenue of $10.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.73 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -177.32%.

COP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial increased their target price on ConocoPhillips from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Raymond James upgraded ConocoPhillips from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $80.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Bank of America upgraded ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on ConocoPhillips from $50.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut ConocoPhillips from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.68.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations.

