Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC Grows Position in Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ)

Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) by 13.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,499 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 1,756 shares during the quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Lazard were worth $631,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Lazard by 250.0% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 700 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lazard during the first quarter worth $44,000. Manchester Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lazard by 144.3% during the fourth quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 1,185 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lazard during the fourth quarter worth $70,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new stake in shares of Lazard during the fourth quarter worth $188,000. 77.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LAZ traded up $0.77 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $46.41. 524,605 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 757,896. The company has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 1.59. Lazard Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $25.01 and a fifty-two week high of $47.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 1.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $45.77 and its 200-day moving average is $42.31.

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The asset manager reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $679.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $640.24 million. Lazard had a net margin of 15.38% and a return on equity of 53.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Lazard Ltd will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.05%. Lazard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.22%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Lazard from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Lazard from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lazard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Lazard from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Argus upped their target price on shares of Lazard from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Lazard has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.75.

Lazard Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial advisory and asset management firm in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and Central and South America. Its Financial Advisory segment offers various financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions, capital advisory, restructurings, shareholder advisory, sovereign advisory, capital raising, and other strategic advisory matters.

