Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC Has $12.33 Million Holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 30,981 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,309 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up 5.1% of Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $12,325,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IVV. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $6,644,000. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 27.3% in the fourth quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 45,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,990,000 after buying an additional 9,703 shares during the last quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,874,000 after buying an additional 804 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 17,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,642,000 after buying an additional 2,358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 12,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,650,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $0.24 on Friday, reaching $416.58. The stock had a trading volume of 4,147,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,530,833. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $415.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $387.11. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $294.21 and a fifty-two week high of $424.43.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

