Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Takes Position in Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:DIAL)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:DIAL) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 14,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $296,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DIAL. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its position in shares of Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF by 9,347.2% during the 4th quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 3,930,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,831,000 after buying an additional 3,889,173 shares during the last quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $56,136,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF by 80.9% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 687,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,193,000 after purchasing an additional 307,487 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF by 29.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,173,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,927,000 after purchasing an additional 264,146 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF by 43.5% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 744,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,445,000 after purchasing an additional 225,576 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:DIAL opened at $21.33 on Friday. Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF has a 52-week low of $20.80 and a 52-week high of $22.14. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.34 and its 200 day moving average is $21.63.

Recommended Story: What is Put Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.