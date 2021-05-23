JCSD Capital LLC Invests $382,000 in The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NYSE:NTB)

JCSD Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NYSE:NTB) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,000 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $382,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 41.4% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,050 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 7.4% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,655 shares of the bank’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Triton Wealth Management PLLC bought a new position in The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son during the first quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son during the fourth quarter valued at $216,000. 60.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have commented on NTB. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $35.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.60.

Shares of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son stock traded up $0.38 during trading on Friday, reaching $38.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 94,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 110,234. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $38.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.89. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited has a fifty-two week low of $21.50 and a fifty-two week high of $41.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of 13.06 and a beta of 1.97.

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.04. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son had a net margin of 29.12% and a return on equity of 15.95%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. On average, analysts predict that The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 12th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 11th. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.89%.

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Company Profile

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited provides a range of community, commercial, and private banking services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. It accepts retail and corporate checking, savings, term, and interest bearing and non-interest bearing deposits, as well as certificate of deposits.

