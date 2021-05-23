Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL)

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a report released on Tuesday, May 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Shi now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.93) for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.94). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Zentalis Pharmaceuticals’ FY2021 earnings at ($3.70) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($3.60) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($3.25) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($3.24) EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group began coverage on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $91.00 price target for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price target on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.57.

Shares of ZNTL opened at $58.03 on Friday. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $25.41 and a twelve month high of $62.79. The company has a 50 day moving average of $52.86 and a 200-day moving average of $47.26.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($1.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.97) by ($0.27).

In other Zentalis Pharmaceuticals news, COO Kevin D. Bunker sold 8,420 shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.24, for a total value of $498,800.80. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 1,019,653 shares in the company, valued at $60,404,243.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anthony Y. Sun sold 26,794 shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.32, for a total value of $1,589,420.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,474,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $87,447,230.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 183,839 shares of company stock valued at $8,769,370. 21.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZNTL. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 254.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $118,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its lead product candidates are the ZN-c5, an oral selective estrogen receptor degrader that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced estrogen receptor-positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative, or advanced or metastatic breast cancer; and ZN-c3, an inhibitor of WEE1, a protein tyrosine kinase, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors, as well as in Phase 1b clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in patients with advanced ovarian cancer.

