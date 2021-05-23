Jefferies Financial Group Reaffirms Buy Rating for Premier Foods (LON:PFD)

Jefferies Financial Group reissued their buy rating on shares of Premier Foods (LON:PFD) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a GBX 110 ($1.44) target price on the stock.

Shares of LON:PFD opened at GBX 101.60 ($1.33) on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 97.73 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 96.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.33, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.84. Premier Foods has a 52-week low of GBX 42.78 ($0.56) and a 52-week high of GBX 114.31 ($1.49). The firm has a market capitalization of £868.81 million and a PE ratio of 11.29.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st will be paid a GBX 1 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st.

Premier Foods plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes branded and own label food products in the United Kingdom, other European countries, and internationally. It operates through Grocery, Sweet Treats, International, and Knighton segments. The company offers a portfolio of product categories, including flavorings and seasonings under the Bisto, OXO, and Paxo brands; cooking sauces and accompaniments under the Sharwood's, Loyd Grossman, and Homepride brands; and quick meals, snacks, and soups under the Batchelors and Smash brands.

