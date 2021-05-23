Jefferies Financial Group Reiterates Buy Rating for Oakley Capital Investments (LON:OCI)

Jefferies Financial Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of Oakley Capital Investments (LON:OCI) in a report released on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports.

Shares of LON OCI opened at GBX 323 ($4.22) on Wednesday. Oakley Capital Investments has a 12 month low of GBX 191 ($2.50) and a 12 month high of GBX 329 ($4.30). The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 309.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 288.29. The stock has a market cap of £583.34 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.02.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 25th were paid a GBX 2.25 ($0.03) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 25th. Oakley Capital Investments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.13%.

Oakley Capital Investments Limited is private equity and venture capital firm specializing in investments in any stage of businesses development including start-up, early, growth, established businesses, late stage, mid markets, restructuring, management buy-outs, management buy-ins, public to privates, re-financings, secondary purchases, growth capital, turnarounds, and buy-and-build investments as well as investments in other funds.

