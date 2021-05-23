JMP Securities Cuts Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) Price Target to $90.00

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) had its target price trimmed by JMP Securities from $110.00 to $90.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a market outperform rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on HAE. TheStreet downgraded shares of Haemonetics from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Haemonetics from $158.00 to $108.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Haemonetics from $105.00 to $85.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Barrington Research cut their target price on shares of Haemonetics from $91.00 to $71.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, CJS Securities upgraded shares of Haemonetics from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Haemonetics has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $101.29.

NYSE HAE traded down $0.56 on Thursday, reaching $56.16. The company had a trading volume of 607,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,304,626. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.74. Haemonetics has a 1-year low of $49.26 and a 1-year high of $142.11. The company’s fifty day moving average is $81.81 and its 200-day moving average is $110.18.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.21). Haemonetics had a return on equity of 17.70% and a net margin of 9.13%. The business had revenue of $225.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.92 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Haemonetics will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Haemonetics news, CEO Christopher Simon sold 956 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.97, for a total value of $53,507.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders sold a total of 3,214 shares of company stock valued at $189,491 over the last quarter. 1.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Haemonetics by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,797,606 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $532,581,000 after acquiring an additional 97,015 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Haemonetics by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,862,710 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $206,780,000 after acquiring an additional 66,619 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Haemonetics by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,216,040 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $144,404,000 after acquiring an additional 180,109 shares during the period. London Co. of Virginia raised its holdings in Haemonetics by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 1,057,738 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $117,420,000 after acquiring an additional 117,522 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in Haemonetics by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,035,553 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $114,957,000 after acquiring an additional 78,498 shares during the period. 94.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Haemonetics

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides hematology products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Plasma, Blood Center, and Hospital. The company offers automated plasma collection devices, related disposables, and software, including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and intravenous solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system.

