Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Stock Position Lifted by Staley Capital Advisers Inc.

Staley Capital Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 7.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 257,099 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,739 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson accounts for approximately 2.3% of Staley Capital Advisers Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Staley Capital Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $42,254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the third quarter valued at about $362,000. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter valued at about $419,000. AMI Asset Management Corp boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 26.4% during the fourth quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 3,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,000 after buying an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. Zhang Financial LLC boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 4,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,000 after buying an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LexAurum Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 56,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,911,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. 66.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Johnson & Johnson stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $170.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,501,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,653,028. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $165.18 and its 200 day moving average is $158.77. The company has a market cap of $450.21 billion, a PE ratio of 30.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $133.65 and a 52-week high of $173.65.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.25. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 34.62% and a net margin of 17.95%. The company had revenue of $22.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.30 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be paid a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 24th. This is an increase from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.31%.

JNJ has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James raised their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $158.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $157.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.45.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

Featured Story: S&P 500 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.