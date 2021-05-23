Joseph Ditrolio Acquires 2,000 Shares of LifeMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFMD) Stock

LifeMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFMD) Director Joseph Ditrolio acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.44 per share, with a total value of $20,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $193,140. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ LFMD traded up $0.58 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $12.71. The stock had a trading volume of 2,735,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,946,375. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $332.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.55 and a beta of 0.78. LifeMD, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.35 and a fifty-two week high of $33.02.

LifeMD (NASDAQ:LFMD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 28th. The company reported ($2.56) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($2.29). The business had revenue of $12.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.62 million. Research analysts forecast that LifeMD, Inc. will post -1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in LifeMD in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $177,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in LifeMD in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $386,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in LifeMD in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $11,772,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in LifeMD in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in LifeMD in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $532,000. 4.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut LifeMD from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th.

About LifeMD

LifeMD, Inc operates as an online direct-to-patient marketing and telemedicine company with a portfolio of health and wellness brands in the United States. It offers ShapiroMD, a medical device for male and female hair loss; RexMD, a men's telehealth brand offering virtual medical treatment from licensed providers for a variety of men's health needs; Nava MD, a female-oriented tele-dermatology and skincare brand that will offer virtual medical treatment from dermatologists and other providers; and iNR Wellness MD, a supplement for immune and digestive support.

