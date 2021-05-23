JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases AltaGas (TSE:ALA) Price Target to C$24.00

AltaGas (TSE:ALA) had its target price upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$23.00 to C$24.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a na rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. TD Securities raised their price objective on AltaGas from C$22.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on AltaGas from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. CIBC increased their target price on AltaGas from C$25.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on AltaGas to C$26.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on AltaGas from C$22.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Sunday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. AltaGas presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$25.43.

ALA opened at C$24.05 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$22.41 and a 200 day moving average price of C$20.10. The stock has a market capitalization of C$6.73 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.77. AltaGas has a 12 month low of C$14.55 and a 12 month high of C$24.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.29, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

AltaGas (TSE:ALA) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 26th. The company reported C$0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.44 by C$0.09. The firm had revenue of C$1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.30 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that AltaGas will post 1.7677847 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $0.0833 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 21st. AltaGas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.97%.

About AltaGas

AltaGas Ltd. operates as a diversified energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through two segments, Utilities and Midstream. The Utilities segment owns and operates regulated natural gas distribution utilities in Michigan, Alaska, the District of Columbia, Maryland, and Virginia; and two regulated natural gas storage utilities in the United States serving approximately 1.7 million customers.

