JPMorgan Chase & Co. Upgrades BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) to “Overweight”

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has $51.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $40.00.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on BJ. DA Davidson decreased their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. MKM Partners decreased their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Gordon Haskett cut BJ’s Wholesale Club from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $55.00 to $47.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. BJ’s Wholesale Club presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $49.75.

Shares of NYSE BJ traded down $0.49 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $45.67. The company had a trading volume of 3,507,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,882,757. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.71. BJ’s Wholesale Club has a one year low of $32.84 and a one year high of $50.18. The firm has a market cap of $6.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.64, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.42. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.03.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.15. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a return on equity of 161.94% and a net margin of 2.62%. The company had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. BJ’s Wholesale Club’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that BJ’s Wholesale Club will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Brian Poulliot sold 26,631 shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.26, for a total value of $1,178,688.06. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 135,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,994,264.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Graham Luce sold 8,565 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.54, for a total value of $381,485.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 55,690 shares in the company, valued at $2,480,432.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 88,562 shares of company stock worth $3,889,985. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Colony Group LLC lifted its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 24.0% in the first quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 392,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,597,000 after buying an additional 75,890 shares during the period. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC lifted its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 12.7% in the first quarter. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC now owns 15,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $710,000 after buying an additional 1,782 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 2.7% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,615,000 after buying an additional 960 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 12.9% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 554,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,878,000 after buying an additional 63,305 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in BJ’s Wholesale Club in the first quarter valued at approximately $197,000.

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the east coast of the United States. It offers perishable, edible grocery, general merchandise, and non-edible grocery products, as well as gasoline and other ancillary services. The company also sells its products through its website and mobile app.

