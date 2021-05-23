Jrs Investments Llc Sells 6,130 Shares of Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR) Stock

Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR) major shareholder Jrs Investments Llc sold 6,130 shares of Altair Engineering stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.94, for a total value of $373,562.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,130 shares in the company, valued at $373,562.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALTR opened at $64.86 on Friday. Altair Engineering Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.77 and a 52-week high of $69.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.85. The company has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,297.20 and a beta of 1.50.

Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The software reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.10. Altair Engineering had a positive return on equity of 4.01% and a negative net margin of 0.44%. The business had revenue of $150.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Altair Engineering Inc. will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

ALTR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Altair Engineering from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. William Blair upgraded Altair Engineering from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Altair Engineering from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Altair Engineering in a research report on Friday, May 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.00.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ALTR. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Altair Engineering by 0.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 59,237 shares of the software’s stock valued at $2,181,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Altair Engineering by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the software’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Altair Engineering by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,280,819 shares of the software’s stock valued at $132,698,000 after purchasing an additional 22,694 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its stake in Altair Engineering by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 146,767 shares of the software’s stock valued at $8,769,000 after purchasing an additional 10,325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Altair Engineering by 65.7% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,945 shares of the software’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 2,358 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.39% of the company’s stock.

Altair Engineering Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions in the areas of simulation, high-performance computing, data analytics, and artificial intelligence worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Software and Client Engineering Services. Its software segment includes solvers and optimization technology products, high-performance computing software applications and hardware products, modeling and visualization tools, data analytics and analysis products, and IoT platform and analytics tools, as well as support and complementary software products.

