Juggernaut 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $5.53 Million (JGN)

Juggernaut (CURRENCY:JGN) traded 33.9% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on May 23rd. One Juggernaut coin can now be purchased for $1.07 or 0.00003313 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Juggernaut has traded down 68.6% against the US dollar. Juggernaut has a total market cap of $42.36 million and $5.53 million worth of Juggernaut was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Juggernaut alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003097 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 30.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.48 or 0.00050995 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 31.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002611 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 26.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.10 or 0.00015793 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003100 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 27.2% against the dollar and now trades at $236.59 or 0.00732001 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 28.9% against the dollar and now trades at $24.19 or 0.00074847 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 24.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0894 or 0.00000276 BTC.

Juggernaut Coin Profile

Juggernaut (CRYPTO:JGN) is a coin. Juggernaut’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,562,500 coins. Juggernaut’s official Twitter account is @JGNDeFi . The official website for Juggernaut is jgndefi.com . Juggernaut’s official message board is medium.com/juggernaut-defi

According to CryptoCompare, “JGN is described to be an unstoppable commerce network that offers custom synthetic DeFi assets to fit any business use case. JGN claims to enable users to create, customize, and modularize their business use cases into live DeFi synthetic frameworks. “

Juggernaut Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Juggernaut directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Juggernaut should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Juggernaut using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Juggernaut Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Juggernaut and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.