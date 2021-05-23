Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $25.33.

A number of research firms have commented on JNPR. Raymond James lifted their target price on Juniper Networks from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Juniper Networks from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Juniper Networks from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Juniper Networks from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Juniper Networks from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th.

NYSE:JNPR traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $26.73. 8,755,620 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,840,792. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.83. Juniper Networks has a 1 year low of $19.51 and a 1 year high of $27.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The network equipment provider reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 8.29% and a net margin of 4.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Juniper Networks will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. Juniper Networks’s payout ratio is currently 75.47%.

In other Juniper Networks news, Director Anne Delsanto sold 1,710 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.86, for a total transaction of $45,930.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,566.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kenneth Bradley Miller sold 6,215 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.05, for a total value of $155,685.75. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 151,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,783,852.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 138,746 shares of company stock valued at $3,573,621 in the last ninety days. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JNPR. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Juniper Networks by 38.8% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 12,822,378 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $288,632,000 after purchasing an additional 3,585,412 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Juniper Networks in the fourth quarter worth about $76,288,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 5.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,008,059 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $785,434,000 after buying an additional 1,515,769 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 359.8% in the first quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 1,742,193 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $44,130,000 after buying an additional 1,363,252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 239.3% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,580,424 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $40,032,000 after buying an additional 1,114,641 shares in the last quarter. 84.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; and NorthStar controllers.

