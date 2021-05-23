Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) Stock Position Decreased by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lowered its holdings in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) by 3.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 330,132 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 12,158 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Juniper Networks were worth $8,362,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 24,632 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $554,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in Juniper Networks by 40.8% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 21,455 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $483,000 after buying an additional 6,213 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Juniper Networks by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 73,650 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,658,000 after buying an additional 2,997 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited bought a new position in shares of Juniper Networks during the fourth quarter worth about $1,151,000. Finally, Kwmg LLC increased its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 111,444 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,509,000 after acquiring an additional 3,495 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on JNPR. Raymond James lifted their price target on Juniper Networks from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Juniper Networks from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Juniper Networks from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Juniper Networks from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Juniper Networks from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.33.

Shares of Juniper Networks stock opened at $26.73 on Friday. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.51 and a 52 week high of $27.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $8.76 billion, a PE ratio of 44.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.10.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The network equipment provider reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Juniper Networks had a net margin of 4.56% and a return on equity of 8.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. Juniper Networks’s payout ratio is 75.47%.

In related news, Director William Stensrud sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.13, for a total transaction of $522,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,862 shares in the company, valued at $257,694.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kenneth Bradley Miller sold 6,215 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.05, for a total transaction of $155,685.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 151,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,783,852.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 138,746 shares of company stock worth $3,573,621 over the last ninety days. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Juniper Networks Company Profile

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; and NorthStar controllers.

