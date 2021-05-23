JustBet Price Tops $0.0018 on Top Exchanges (WINR)

JustBet (CURRENCY:WINR) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on May 23rd. During the last week, JustBet has traded 40.9% lower against the dollar. JustBet has a market cap of $2.15 million and approximately $11,067.00 worth of JustBet was traded on exchanges in the last day. One JustBet coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0018 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003032 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 22.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00002118 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $131.35 or 0.00397523 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 26.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.25 or 0.00049169 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 16.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.27 or 0.00182384 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 26% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00003237 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002968 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded down 30.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

JustBet Profile

JustBet’s total supply is 1,722,919,230 coins and its circulating supply is 1,167,050,613 coins. The official message board for JustBet is medium.com/@Just_Bet . The official website for JustBet is app.just.bet . JustBet’s official Twitter account is @JustBetOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “JustBet is a fully decentralized and autonomous gaming platform which has no human interaction, designed so payouts cannot be tampered with at any time and “where everyone is a WINR”. “

