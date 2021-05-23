KARMA Market Capitalization Achieves $165.18 Million (KARMA)

KARMA (CURRENCY:KARMA) traded up 74.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on May 23rd. KARMA has a total market capitalization of $165.18 million and $5,525.00 worth of KARMA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, KARMA has traded 103.9% higher against the US dollar. One KARMA coin can now be purchased for $0.0303 or 0.00000091 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00002468 BTC.

Diamond (DMD) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00006371 BTC.

FairGame (FAIR) traded 30% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000011 BTC.

FairCoin (FAIR) traded 23.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0326 or 0.00000098 BTC.

MicroBitcoin (MBC) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DMD (DMD) traded 140.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $80.85 or 0.00243597 BTC.

KARMA Profile

KARMA (CRYPTO:KARMA) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 3rd, 2014. KARMA’s total supply is 8,462,823,687 coins and its circulating supply is 5,450,532,381 coins. KARMA’s official Twitter account is @KarmaBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for KARMA is www.karmaapp.io . KARMA’s official message board is medium.com/@hello_11092 . The Reddit community for KARMA is /r/KARMAEOS and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Karma is a dapp that awards tokens for helping people through positive actions. Users also earn tokens by validating good deeds. Share tokens with those you feel deserve it for doing good in the world and promote a world of giving. “

Buying and Selling KARMA

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KARMA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KARMA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase KARMA using one of the exchanges listed above.

