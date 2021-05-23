Kelman Lazarov Inc. Has $509,000 Position in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV)

Kelman Lazarov Inc. boosted its holdings in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV) by 13.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,068 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,703 shares during the quarter. Kelman Lazarov Inc.’s holdings in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $509,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. bought a new position in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $113,000.

Get NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF alerts:

BATS NULV traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $38.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 77,999 shares. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.39. NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $25.49 and a 52 week high of $30.70.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NULV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV).

Receive News & Ratings for NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.