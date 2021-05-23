Kepler Capital Markets Analysts Give CORESTATE Capital (ETR:CCAP) a €35.00 Price Target

Kepler Capital Markets set a €35.00 ($41.18) target price on CORESTATE Capital (ETR:CCAP) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a €14.00 ($16.47) target price on shares of CORESTATE Capital and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank set a €15.00 ($17.65) target price on shares of CORESTATE Capital and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €23.80 ($28.00).

CCAP stock opened at €12.76 ($15.01) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $327.50 million and a PE ratio of -4.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.87, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is €13.00 and its 200-day moving average price is €14.25. CORESTATE Capital has a one year low of €10.43 ($12.27) and a one year high of €24.24 ($28.52).

CORESTATE Capital Holding SA is a real estate investment firm specializing in investments in small to medium sized residential portfolios and commercial real estate markets. The firm seeks to invest in an "anti-cyclical" manner in Europe and expand its club-style deals from purely opportunistic to core-plus and value-add investments.

