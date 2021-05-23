Keybank National Association OH Cuts Stock Holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Keybank National Association OH trimmed its holdings in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 6.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 147,493 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 9,926 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Facebook were worth $43,441,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FB. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Facebook by 21.5% in the first quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,092 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,267,000 after acquiring an additional 1,966 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC grew its position in Facebook by 34.8% in the 1st quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 9,213,078 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,948,108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,380,105 shares during the period. Gs Investments Inc. raised its stake in Facebook by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Gs Investments Inc. now owns 9,821 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,893,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora boosted its stake in shares of Facebook by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 7,184 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,115,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Facebook by 3.8% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 198,374 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $58,427,000 after acquiring an additional 7,327 shares during the period. 63.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have issued reports on FB. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Facebook from $375.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Facebook from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Facebook from $350.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $308.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on Facebook from $360.00 to $414.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $366.87.

Shares of Facebook stock traded down $2.38 on Friday, reaching $316.23. The company had a trading volume of 13,600,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,527,086. The firm has a market cap of $896.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $310.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $281.41. Facebook, Inc. has a 1 year low of $207.11 and a 1 year high of $331.81.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.94. Facebook had a net margin of 35.74% and a return on equity of 27.54%. The company had revenue of $26.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.71 earnings per share. Facebook’s quarterly revenue was up 47.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.36, for a total transaction of $78,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,890 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,099,130.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 8,176 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.83, for a total value of $2,484,114.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,220,311.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,907,820 shares of company stock valued at $566,825,926. 14.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

