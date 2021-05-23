Keybank National Association OH Lowers Position in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Keybank National Association OH trimmed its stake in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) by 0.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 134,034 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 173 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Cigna were worth $32,401,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Cigna during the fourth quarter worth approximately $800,023,000. Sanders Capital LLC grew its stake in Cigna by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 6,739,333 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,513,628,000 after buying an additional 873,228 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Cigna by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,320,714 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $899,486,000 after buying an additional 739,993 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox grew its stake in Cigna by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 16,166,923 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,365,630,000 after buying an additional 588,589 shares during the period. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP grew its stake in Cigna by 35.1% during the fourth quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 1,953,869 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $406,756,000 after buying an additional 507,438 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Cigna alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on CI. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Cigna in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $284.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Cigna from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Cigna from $264.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Cigna from $258.00 to $254.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Cigna from $280.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $275.76.

CI traded up $1.58 during trading on Friday, hitting $262.24. The company had a trading volume of 1,020,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,308,557. The company has a market cap of $89.99 billion, a PE ratio of 11.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50-day moving average of $252.65 and a 200-day moving average of $225.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Cigna Co. has a 1-year low of $158.84 and a 1-year high of $272.81.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The health services provider reported $4.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.42 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $40.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.27 billion. Cigna had a net margin of 5.18% and a return on equity of 13.82%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.69 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Cigna Co. will post 20.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 7th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.68%.

In other Cigna news, EVP Nicole S. Jones sold 2,527 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.37, for a total transaction of $536,658.99. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,933,344.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO David Cordani sold 130,443 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.52, for a total transaction of $33,069,909.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 144,865 shares in the company, valued at $36,726,174.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 282,848 shares of company stock worth $71,328,307 over the last three months. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cigna Company Profile

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

Featured Article: Commodities

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI).

Receive News & Ratings for Cigna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cigna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.