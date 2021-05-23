Keybank National Association OH Sells 2,060 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Keybank National Association OH cut its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 372,923 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 2,060 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Walmart were worth $50,655,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Telos Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Walmart by 81.8% in the first quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,144 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,193,000 after purchasing an additional 7,265 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust boosted its holdings in Walmart by 13.4% during the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 38,886 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,282,000 after acquiring an additional 4,602 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC grew its position in shares of Walmart by 3.8% in the first quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 535,199 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $72,694,000 after purchasing an additional 19,672 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 45,859 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $6,611,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,206,574 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $163,889,000 after purchasing an additional 86,702 shares during the last quarter. 29.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Walmart alerts:

NYSE:WMT traded down $0.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $141.75. The company had a trading volume of 7,642,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,883,180. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $398.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.97, a P/E/G ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.46. The business’s fifty day moving average is $139.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $141.82. Walmart Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $117.01 and a fifty-two week high of $153.66.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $138.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.53 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.18% and a return on equity of 19.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.15%.

Walmart declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 18th that permits the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the retailer to repurchase up to 5.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Walmart from $154.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Walmart in a research report on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. FIX lowered shares of Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $157.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Walmart from $165.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $161.72.

In other news, EVP Rachel L. Brand sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.18, for a total transaction of $1,066,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 248,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,358,317.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 289,560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.86, for a total transaction of $38,181,381.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,215,991 shares in the company, valued at $424,060,573.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,670,460 shares of company stock worth $642,613,029. 50.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Further Reading: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.