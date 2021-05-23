Keybank National Association OH Sells 3,958 Shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Keybank National Association OH decreased its position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 215,700 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 3,958 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH owned about 0.10% of T. Rowe Price Group worth $37,014,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $518,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 8.4% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 131,933 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $22,640,000 after purchasing an additional 10,259 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group during the first quarter worth approximately $844,000. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 18.8% during the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 4,938 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $847,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares during the period. Finally, Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL boosted its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 11.6% during the first quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL now owns 3,887 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $667,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the period. 68.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ TROW traded up $2.26 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $192.17. The stock had a trading volume of 705,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,071,396. The business’s fifty day moving average is $181.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $162.48. The company has a market cap of $43.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.31, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.16. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $113.38 and a twelve month high of $193.26.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The asset manager reported $3.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 33.97% and a net margin of 41.97%. T. Rowe Price Group’s revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.87 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 12.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is 45.09%.

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, President W. Sharps Robert sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.75, for a total transaction of $1,060,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 472,138 shares in the company, valued at $83,450,391.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William J. Stromberg sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.78, for a total value of $1,564,020.00. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on TROW shares. Barclays upped their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $157.00 target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $191.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Saturday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $181.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut T. Rowe Price Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $179.00 to $181.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $166.36.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

