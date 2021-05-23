Keybank National Association OH Sells 852 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Keybank National Association OH lessened its stake in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 49,099 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 852 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $17,326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parnassus Investments CA bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the first quarter worth $971,046,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the fourth quarter worth $743,879,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in shares of S&P Global by 130.7% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,839,778 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $649,203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042,311 shares during the last quarter. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the first quarter worth $272,929,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of S&P Global by 542.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 855,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $281,130,000 after purchasing an additional 722,100 shares during the last quarter. 82.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get S&P Global alerts:

In related news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.05, for a total value of $2,653,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 159,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,467,193.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on SPGI shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on S&P Global in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $437.00 price target for the company. Raymond James increased their price target on S&P Global from $402.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on S&P Global in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $435.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on S&P Global from $420.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. S&P Global has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $408.00.

Shares of SPGI traded up $2.97 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $377.50. The stock had a trading volume of 1,539,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,382,522. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $378.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $344.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.97. S&P Global Inc. has a 1-year low of $303.50 and a 1-year high of $398.55.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.26. S&P Global had a return on equity of 490.35% and a net margin of 32.01%. Equities analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 25th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. S&P Global’s payout ratio is 26.35%.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

Recommended Story: Oversold

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.