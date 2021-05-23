KeyFi Reaches Market Cap of $1.69 Million (KEYFI)

KeyFi (CURRENCY:KEYFI) traded 5.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 22nd. KeyFi has a market cap of $1.69 million and approximately $58,438.00 worth of KeyFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, KeyFi has traded down 38.6% against the U.S. dollar. One KeyFi coin can now be bought for approximately $0.85 or 0.00002233 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002616 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002501 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.21 or 0.00060625 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $151.71 or 0.00396321 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $74.35 or 0.00194247 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00003890 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $331.36 or 0.00865662 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

KeyFi Profile

KeyFi’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,972,538 coins. KeyFi’s official Twitter account is @keyfi_app

KeyFi Coin Trading

