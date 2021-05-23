Keystone Financial Planning Inc. Has $8.71 Million Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Keystone Financial Planning Inc. grew its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 240,530 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,223 shares during the quarter. Pfizer accounts for 3.2% of Keystone Financial Planning Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Keystone Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $8,714,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PFE. Norges Bank bought a new position in Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth $2,219,532,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,610,111 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,973,389,000 after acquiring an additional 7,540,245 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 64,756,839 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,383,700,000 after acquiring an additional 6,965,496 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new position in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at $162,707,000. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 113.1% during the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 7,816,581 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $283,193,000 after acquiring an additional 4,148,877 shares during the period. 64.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Pfizer from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Berenberg Bank restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Pfizer from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.74.

In other Pfizer news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.82, for a total value of $102,050.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $561,193.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PFE traded down $0.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $39.95. 21,144,784 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,175,876. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.61 and a 52 week high of $43.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $223.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $38.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.03.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.15. Pfizer had a return on equity of 24.55% and a net margin of 22.09%. The business had revenue of $14.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. Pfizer’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 70.27%.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zithromax, Vfend, and Panzyga brands.

