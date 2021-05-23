Keystone Financial Planning Inc. Sells 57,041 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Keystone Financial Planning Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 65.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 30,140 shares of the company’s stock after selling 57,041 shares during the quarter. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF makes up approximately 1.1% of Keystone Financial Planning Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Keystone Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $3,047,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 33.7% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,822,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,245,000 after purchasing an additional 711,940 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,661,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $609,633,000 after purchasing an additional 650,831 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 112.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 516,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,249,000 after acquiring an additional 272,863 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 9.1% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,172,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,671,000 after acquiring an additional 264,123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sage Financial Management Group Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,135,000.

Get Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF stock traded up $0.29 on Friday, hitting $106.67. The stock had a trading volume of 1,423,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,918,643. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a one year low of $76.29 and a one year high of $108.71. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $96.19.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VYM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.