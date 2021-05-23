Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited is the cloud service provider principally in China. Its cloud platform consisting of extensive cloud infrastructure, cutting-edge cloud products and well-architected industry-specific solutions across public cloud, enterprise cloud and AIoT cloud services. Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited is based in BEIJING. “

Separately, Macquarie decreased their price objective on shares of Kingsoft Cloud from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $51.80.

Kingsoft Cloud stock traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $35.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,265,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,353,007. Kingsoft Cloud has a 12 month low of $17.01 and a 12 month high of $74.67. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.10.

Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.78). The business had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. Kingsoft Cloud had a negative net margin of 14.33% and a negative return on equity of 12.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Kingsoft Cloud will post -0.83 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KC. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Kingsoft Cloud during the 4th quarter worth about $319,940,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 250.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,432,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,504,000 after buying an additional 2,454,306 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 52.2% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 7,067,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,888,000 after buying an additional 2,423,734 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new stake in shares of Kingsoft Cloud during the 1st quarter worth about $67,115,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 567.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,604,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,095,000 after buying an additional 1,364,155 shares during the period. 23.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Kingsoft Cloud

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited provides cloud services to businesses and organizations in China. The company offers public cloud services to customers in various verticals, including game, video, AI, e-commerce, education, and mobile internet; enterprise cloud services to customers in financial service, public service, and healthcare business, and others.

