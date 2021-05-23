Kion Group Ag (OTCMKTS:KIGRY) Receives $25.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Kion Group Ag (OTCMKTS:KIGRY) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $25.00.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Kion Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Kion Group in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Kion Group in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Kion Group in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, HSBC cut shares of Kion Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th.

OTCMKTS KIGRY traded up $0.05 on Friday, hitting $26.12. The stock had a trading volume of 7,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,796. Kion Group has a 52-week low of $12.20 and a 52-week high of $27.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $13.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.35 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.38 and a 200-day moving average of $22.94.

KION GROUP AG provides industrial trucks, warehouse technology, supply chain solutions, and related services worldwide. The company operates through Industrial Trucks and Services, Supply Chain Solutions, and Corporate Services segments. It develops, manufactures, and sells forklifts and warehouse trucks, such as counterbalance trucks with electric drive and internal combustion engine, ride-on and hand-operated industrial trucks, and towing vehicles under the Linde, Fenwick, STILL, Baoli, and OM Voltas brand names.

