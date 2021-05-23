Kirkland Lake Gold (TSE:KL) Price Target Raised to C$57.00

Kirkland Lake Gold (TSE:KL) had its price objective boosted by National Bankshares from C$52.00 to C$57.00 in a research note published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on KL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from C$57.00 to C$49.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from C$75.00 to C$70.00 and set a na rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 1st. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold to C$52.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Eight Capital cut their price target on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from C$95.00 to C$77.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, CIBC cut their price target on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from C$95.50 to C$77.50 in a research report on Monday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$69.09.

Get Kirkland Lake Gold alerts:

KL opened at C$52.52 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$14.03 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.86. Kirkland Lake Gold has a 12 month low of C$40.07 and a 12 month high of C$76.43. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$47.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$49.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Kirkland Lake Gold (TSE:KL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported C$1.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.30 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$901.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$884.63 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Kirkland Lake Gold will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a $0.239 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. Kirkland Lake Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.87%.

Kirkland Lake Gold Company Profile

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition, production, and operation of gold properties. The company holds interest in the Fosterville Mine located in the State of Victoria, Australia; and the Macassa Mine situated in the Municipality of Kirkland Lake, Ontario, Canada, as well as the Detour Lake Mine located in northeastern Ontario, Canada.

See Also: What is the Current Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Kirkland Lake Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kirkland Lake Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.