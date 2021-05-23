Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC Cuts Stake in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lowered its position in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) by 44.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 543 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 440 shares during the quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC’s holdings in FMC were worth $60,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FMC. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its stake in shares of FMC by 16.7% during the first quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 24,503 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,710,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of FMC by 0.7% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 37,412 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,138,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. Simmons Bank boosted its stake in shares of FMC by 4.9% during the first quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 4,576 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. First National Bank of Omaha boosted its stake in shares of FMC by 0.7% during the first quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 57,680 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,380,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FMC during the first quarter valued at approximately $218,000. 84.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FMC traded up $0.56 during trading on Friday, reaching $116.88. The stock had a trading volume of 446,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 812,216. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $115.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $113.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $15.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.00. FMC Co. has a one year low of $91.17 and a one year high of $123.66.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.02. FMC had a return on equity of 26.00% and a net margin of 11.51%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that FMC Co. will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. FMC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.02%.

In other news, EVP Michael Finian Reilly sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.47, for a total value of $405,880.00. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on FMC shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $126.00 price objective on shares of FMC in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on FMC from $131.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded FMC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Citigroup downgraded FMC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded FMC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. FMC has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $128.92.

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest and turf management products. The company develop, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides that are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and disease, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

