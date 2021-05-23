Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNY) Earns Overweight Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNY) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Koninklijke KPN in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Koninklijke KPN in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Koninklijke KPN in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy.

Shares of OTCMKTS KKPNY opened at $3.47 on Thursday. Koninklijke KPN has a twelve month low of $2.31 and a twelve month high of $3.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.73.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 19th were issued a $0.2455 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.56%.

About Koninklijke KPN

Koninklijke KPN N.V. provides telecommunications and information technology (IT) services in the Netherlands. The company operates through Consumer; Business; Wholesale; and Network, Operations & IT segments. It offers fixed and mobile telephony, fixed and mobile broadband internet, and television services to retail consumers; infrastructure and network related IT solutions to business customers; and wholesale network services to third parties.

