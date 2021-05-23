Konomi Network (KONO) 24-Hour Volume Tops $2.64 Million

Konomi Network (CURRENCY:KONO) traded down 13% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on May 23rd. Konomi Network has a market capitalization of $9.32 million and approximately $2.64 million worth of Konomi Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Konomi Network coin can currently be bought for $0.96 or 0.00002761 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Konomi Network has traded down 48.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $20.42 or 0.00058518 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002867 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00003171 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.06 or 0.00017364 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002871 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $294.82 or 0.00844721 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,776.18 or 0.07954395 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 20% against the dollar and now trades at $27.15 or 0.00077788 BTC.

About Konomi Network

Konomi Network is a coin. Its genesis date was March 7th, 2021. Konomi Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,669,818 coins. Konomi Network’s official Twitter account is @KonomiNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Konomi is a full suite asset management solution for cross-chain crypto assets. Using Substrate as the development framework, the network aims to support more assets in the Polkadot ecosystem. Users could manage their crypto holding positions, trade assets and earn interest through decentralised money market products. Konomi also issues its native network token in order to kick start liquidity and decentralised governance. “

Konomi Network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Konomi Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Konomi Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Konomi Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

