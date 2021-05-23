Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Acquires New Holdings in Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 20,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $448,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Petco Health and Wellness in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in Petco Health and Wellness in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Petco Health and Wellness in the 1st quarter valued at about $68,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Petco Health and Wellness in the 1st quarter valued at about $243,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in Petco Health and Wellness in the 1st quarter valued at about $254,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on WOOF shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Petco Health and Wellness in a research report on Monday, February 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Bank of America raised Petco Health and Wellness from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Petco Health and Wellness in a research report on Monday, February 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Petco Health and Wellness in a research report on Monday, February 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.80.

WOOF stock traded down $0.77 during trading on Friday, hitting $24.70. 2,332,401 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,602,746. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $23.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.59 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.39. Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.86 and a 52-week high of $31.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Petco Health and Wellness Profile

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc operates as a retailer of premium pet consumables, supplies, and companion animals and services. The company also offers grooming, in-store and online training, tele-veterinarian, and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco clinics.

