Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Buys 3,334 Shares of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) by 27.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,309 shares of the airline’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,334 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in American Airlines Group were worth $366,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in AAL. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 171.7% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,076 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Airlines Group during the first quarter valued at $26,000. First Command Bank acquired a new stake in American Airlines Group in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in American Airlines Group in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of American Airlines Group in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Institutional investors own 50.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on AAL shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on American Airlines Group from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded American Airlines Group from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on American Airlines Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Airlines Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded American Airlines Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Airlines Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.38.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAL traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $22.57. The stock had a trading volume of 26,246,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,185,336. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.56. The stock has a market cap of $14.48 billion, a PE ratio of -1.47 and a beta of 1.85. American Airlines Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.63 and a 1-year high of $26.09.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The airline reported ($4.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($4.30) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.04 billion. The business’s revenue was down 52.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($2.65) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that American Airlines Group Inc. will post -8.72 earnings per share for the current year.

About American Airlines Group

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

