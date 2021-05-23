Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 14.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 849 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 141 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $260,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LULU. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Lululemon Athletica during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $365,033,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,981,172 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,777,687,000 after buying an additional 329,451 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC increased its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 270.2% during the first quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 369,784 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $113,414,000 after buying an additional 269,901 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 5,230,699 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,820,440,000 after buying an additional 175,943 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,925,210 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $670,030,000 after buying an additional 138,438 shares during the last quarter. 81.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lululemon Athletica stock traded down $5.97 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $313.20. 1,186,922 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 887,049. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 12 month low of $267.02 and a 12 month high of $399.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $321.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $334.31. The company has a market cap of $40.83 billion, a PE ratio of 69.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.34.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The apparel retailer reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.09. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 13.38% and a return on equity of 28.68%. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.28 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Lululemon Athletica news, CEO Calvin Mcdonald sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total transaction of $1,005,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 36,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,217,115. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. MKM Partners dropped their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $446.00 to $388.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $409.00 to $374.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $386.00 to $394.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $490.00 to $478.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $396.00 to $390.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $383.94.

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

