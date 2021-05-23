Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Has $289,000 Stock Holdings in First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR) by 13.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,547 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 2,850 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in First Majestic Silver were worth $289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of First Majestic Silver by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 23,748,313 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $319,178,000 after purchasing an additional 2,031,902 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Majestic Silver by 40.1% in the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 4,705,534 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $64,231,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345,874 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of First Majestic Silver in the 4th quarter valued at $30,423,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of First Majestic Silver by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,412,334 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $18,982,000 after purchasing an additional 55,831 shares during the period. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its position in shares of First Majestic Silver by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 545,528 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $7,314,000 after buying an additional 17,902 shares in the last quarter. 34.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Majestic Silver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. TD Securities cut shares of First Majestic Silver from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of First Majestic Silver from $20.00 to $23.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, National Bank Financial reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of First Majestic Silver in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.83.

AG stock traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $17.47. 4,289,569 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,878,983. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.32 and its 200-day moving average is $14.64. The company has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.88 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 3.40 and a quick ratio of 3.03. First Majestic Silver Corp. has a 12 month low of $8.37 and a 12 month high of $24.01.

First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The mining company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $100.52 million for the quarter. First Majestic Silver had a return on equity of 4.58% and a net margin of 15.16%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that First Majestic Silver Corp. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a $0.0045 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th.

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver and gold production in Mexico. It holds 100% interests in the San Dimas Silver/Gold Mine comprises 119 concessions covering an area of 71,839 hectares located in Durango and Sinaloa states; the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine consists of 32 concessions covering an area of 102,172 hectares located in Sonora; and the La Encantada Silver Mine comprises 22 concessions covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila, as well as surface land ownership of 1,343 hectares.

