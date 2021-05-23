Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Has $331,000 Stake in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI) by 19.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,464 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,723 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF were worth $331,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CWI. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,173,000. Chase Investment Counsel Corp acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,711,000. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 147.1% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 114,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,323,000 after buying an additional 68,436 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,527,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 27.9% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 201,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,577,000 after purchasing an additional 44,062 shares in the last quarter.

CWI traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $30.20. 133,678 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 270,265. SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF has a twelve month low of $20.85 and a twelve month high of $30.46. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $29.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.52.

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the MSCI ACWI ex USA Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index that is designed to measure the combined equity market performance of developed and emerging market countries excluding the United States.

