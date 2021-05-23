Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Sells 1,105 Shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) by 12.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,773 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,105 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Snap were worth $406,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Snap during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,835,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Snap by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 12,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,082,000 after purchasing an additional 1,946 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Snap by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 200,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,505,000 after purchasing an additional 8,433 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its stake in Snap by 361.3% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 239,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,548,000 after buying an additional 187,950 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in Snap by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 18,669,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $934,773,000 after buying an additional 755,676 shares during the period. 49.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:SNAP traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $56.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,871,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,339,228. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -88.45 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.39. Snap Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.51 and a 1 year high of $73.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a current ratio of 4.31.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $769.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $739.61 million. Snap had a negative net margin of 32.90% and a negative return on equity of 43.12%. The company’s revenue was up 66.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.08) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Snap Inc. will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Snap from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Argus raised their price objective on Snap from $50.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Cowen lifted their price target on Snap from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Wolfe Research began coverage on Snap in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Huber Research upgraded Snap from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.33.

In related news, CTO Robert C. Murphy sold 950,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.52, for a total transaction of $56,544,000.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 80,056,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,764,981,866.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeremi Gorman sold 35,553 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.93, for a total transaction of $2,237,350.29. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,033,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $127,966,959.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,604,414 shares of company stock worth $94,804,294 in the last ninety days.

Snap Company Profile

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate through short videos and images. It also provides Spectacles, an eyewear product that connects with Snapchat and captures video from a human perspective; and advertising products, including AR and Snap ads.

