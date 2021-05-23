Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Sells 4,317 Shares of Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) by 68.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,993 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,317 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Guardant Health were worth $304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Guardant Health by 895.7% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in Guardant Health by 422.4% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Guardant Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Guardant Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Defined Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Guardant Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. 81.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Ian T. Clark sold 538 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.09, for a total transaction of $71,064.42. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $684,358.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Helmy Eltoukhy sold 36,843 shares of Guardant Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.61, for a total transaction of $5,843,668.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,624,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $416,311,756.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 419,178 shares of company stock valued at $65,042,089. 13.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on GH shares. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Guardant Health from $155.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Guardant Health from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 price target on shares of Guardant Health in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Guardant Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Guardant Health from $140.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $166.09.

Shares of Guardant Health stock traded up $1.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $121.23. 1,303,773 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,053,034. Guardant Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $74.31 and a 12 month high of $181.07. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $146.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $140.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 20.99 and a current ratio of 21.29. The company has a market capitalization of $12.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.87 and a beta of 0.48.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.82) by $0.33. Guardant Health had a negative net margin of 112.70% and a negative return on equity of 30.60%. The company had revenue of $78.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.29) EPS. Guardant Health’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Guardant Health, Inc. will post -3.66 EPS for the current year.

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers Guardant360, Guardant360 CDx, and GuardantOMNI liquid biopsy-based tests for advanced stage cancer; and GuardantINFORM, an in-silico research platform that comprise a clinical-genomic liquid biopsy dataset of advanced cancer patients.

