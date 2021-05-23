Krios Price Up 57.5% This Week (GIG)

Krios (CURRENCY:GIG) traded 3% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 22nd. One Krios coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0074 or 0.00000020 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Krios has a total market capitalization of $3.72 million and $208.00 worth of Krios was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Krios has traded 57.5% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 21% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000980 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $43.11 or 0.00115541 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded 39.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,491.24 or 0.03996801 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.43 or 0.00009197 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0649 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000439 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Krios (CRYPTO:GIG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Krios’ total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 499,994,072 coins. The official website for Krios is www.krios.io . Krios’ official Twitter account is @krios_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Gigacoin is a social currency designed to be used for trading Digital Items and 'In-Game Transactions'.GigaCoin achieves this by integrating a digital currency platform seamlessly in Various Games from RPG-based Games to Gambling and Sports Games, A Dedicated Digital MarketPlace, and Integration with all major social networks to make the process of sending and receiving money easy and fun for everyone. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Krios directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Krios should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Krios using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

