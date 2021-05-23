KT (NYSE:KT) Shares Gap Down to $14.12

KT Co. (NYSE:KT)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $14.12, but opened at $13.82. KT shares last traded at $13.75, with a volume of 5,429 shares.
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on KT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KT from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of KT from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th.
The stock has a market capitalization of $6.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.25.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in KT by 51.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,774,789 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $84,278,000 after buying an additional 2,310,499 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in KT in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,328,000. Kopernik Global Investors LLC boosted its position in KT by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 6,829,391 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $84,958,000 after buying an additional 1,445,580 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in KT in the 1st quarter valued at about $14,050,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in KT in the 1st quarter valued at about $8,219,000. Institutional investors own 23.34% of the company’s stock.
About KT (NYSE:KT)
KT Corporation provides telecommunications services worldwide. The company offers local, domestic long-distance, and international long-distance fixed-line and voice over Internet protocol services, as well as interconnection services; broadband Internet access and other Internet-related services; and data communication services, such as leased line and broadband Internet connection services.
