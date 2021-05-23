KT (NYSE:KT) Shares Gap Down to $14.12

KT Co. (NYSE:KT)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $14.12, but opened at $13.82. KT shares last traded at $13.75, with a volume of 5,429 shares.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on KT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KT from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of KT from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $6.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.25.

KT (NYSE:KT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The technology company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $5.56 billion for the quarter. KT had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 5.27%. As a group, analysts forecast that KT Co. will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in KT by 51.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,774,789 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $84,278,000 after buying an additional 2,310,499 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in KT in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,328,000. Kopernik Global Investors LLC boosted its position in KT by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 6,829,391 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $84,958,000 after buying an additional 1,445,580 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in KT in the 1st quarter valued at about $14,050,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in KT in the 1st quarter valued at about $8,219,000. Institutional investors own 23.34% of the company’s stock.

About KT (NYSE:KT)

KT Corporation provides telecommunications services worldwide. The company offers local, domestic long-distance, and international long-distance fixed-line and voice over Internet protocol services, as well as interconnection services; broadband Internet access and other Internet-related services; and data communication services, such as leased line and broadband Internet connection services.

